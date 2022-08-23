Kim Kardashian's Paris Robber Doesn't Regret 2016 Attack; 'Guilty? No, I Don’t Care'

Kim Kardashian experienced a horrifying incident in 2016, when she was held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room during a heist that resulted in the theft of about USD 10 million in valuables including her engagement ring. Years after the traumatising incident, one of the men involved in the robbery said he doesn't feel any 'guilt' about it.

Yunice Abbas, one of the perpetrators of the high-profile theft, recently sat down with Vice News and spoke about his lack of remorse. According to Us Magazine, Abbas recalled an instance which made him realise the amount of wealth Kim holds, further adding that the 'lady doesn't care at all'. He added that the men were simply there to collect the money she possessed.

'Guilty? No, I don’t care': Man who robbed Kim Kardashian

Abbas, who's currently awaiting trial for the theft, mentioned, "I honestly didn’t really know her. I knew her husband, Kanye West, but I didn’t know her." He continued, "But I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool in that episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. I thought, ‘She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all.’ Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that.”

He accepted that while the incident left the reality TV star 'traumatised', it still did instil any 'guilt' in him. He said, "Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care.”

Abbas is one of the 12 men accused of the robbery, which happened when Kim was in France for fashion week in 2016. Abbas was released from Jail due to health reasons. The robbers tracked Kim's movements online and through social media.

Further in the interview, Abbas told Vice how they gained entry into Kardashian's apartment and room. "We got in through the little door that was open on the inside," he said and added, "As soon as we got in, we took control of the concierge. We overpowered him. We tied him up. But then we looked for the keys to the bedroom she stayed in. … I stayed downstairs, but my two colleagues went upstairs with the concierge to go to Madame Kardashian’s room.”

(Image: @kimkardashian/Instagram)