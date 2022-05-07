Kim Kardashian's Personal Trainer Says She Lost Weight In 'healthy Way' For Monroe's Dress

The Met Gala 2022 was indeed a star-studded evening with celebrities from various industries gracing the red carpet. Many paid their heartfelt and thoughtful respects to the various designers and American culture as per the dress code Gilded Glamour and the event's theme In America: An Anthology of Fashion. However, Kim Kardashian surely came as the showstopper on the red carpet as she turned heads in an iconic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe.

Not only did she look gorgeous, but the American socialite also revealed she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress. However, many viewers and celebrities, including Lili Reinhart, criticised Kim Kardashian for starving herself to fit into the dress. Reacting to the backlash, Kardashian's personal trainer has now opened up on her weight loss journey in her defence.

In a recent chat with TMZ, Kim Kardashian's personal trainer Don-A-Matrix revealed the beauty mogul lost weight in a healthy way. The trainer said, "I think one of the misconceptions is - she works really hard. I was there through the process and it wasn't like a starving yourself type of thing." "She's been on a real balanced diet and at times she wouldn't eat as much, but then the second thing was she went to the gym and put the work in," he added. He also revealed that it is possible to lose 20 pounds in a healthy way.

Details about Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022 with her beau Pete Davidson. The American socialite wore legendary star Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy birthday, Mr President" dress. Sharing some stunning pictures of her on her social media handle, Kim Kardashian wrote, "Met Gala — In America: An Anthology of Fashion. I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis." "Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment," she added.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian