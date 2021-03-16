Kim Kardashian's Shapewear Line SKIMS Has A Fan In Martha Stewart; Read Her Reaction Here

It is always a pleasure and a proud moment when a well-known personality likes your work or products. Kim Kardashian had her proud moment when businesswoman Martha Stewart revealed that she is a fan of Kim's shapewear line, SKIMS. In her interview with Vogue, Kim Kardashian narrated the incident. Kim said that she is 'obsessed' with Martha Stewart. Martha stopped her at a party and admitted that she 'just needs SKIMS' and that she loves SKIMS. To this, Kim Kardashian had a short and sweet reply for Martha Stewart. She said, "I was like, anything for you! It was just such a proud moment that Martha Stewart wanted SKIMS."

About SKIMS Shapewear

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to launching a luxury cosmetic or clothing line. The social media influencer has a range of cosmetic and fragrance products to her name. In 2019, she launched a shapewear range named Kimono which was later changed to SKIMS because of the backlash. Kim dubs SKIMS as a solutionwear brand instead of shapewear brand. The brand offers nine different options for the nude shade as well as a sizing range from XXS to 4XL. She aims to prioritize inclusivity with her clothing range. Kim Kardashian West is also a businesswoman who has KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance to her name.

Kim Kardashian's Divorce

Kim Kardashian married rapper Kanye West in 2014. The couple has four children together. Earlier in 2021, reports began surfacing about the discord between the couple. In February 2021, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. Kim Kardashian's net worth is estimated to be around $780 Million, according to Page Six.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to divorces. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star has been married thrice and divorced twice. Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West will be her third. Before Kanye West, she was married to Kris Humphries with whom she got a divorce just after 72 days of marriage, citing irreconcilable difference. Prior to that, her first marriage was with music producer Damon Thomas, at the age of 19. The couple soon divorced and Kim began dating Ray J.