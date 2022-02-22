Kim Kardashian's Sisters Unfollow Kanye West On Instagram Amidst His Ongoing Rant

Rapper Kanye West has been publicly calling out Kim Kardashian and her new beau Pete Davidson via his Instagram handle. In the now-deleted post, the rapper shared several alleged private conversations of Kim. Amidst the ongoing public feud between the estranged couple, all the Kardashian sisters have unfollowed Kanye from Instagram after Kim unfollowed him.

Kim Kardashian's sisters unfollow Kanye West on Instagram

After weeks of ongoing rants of Kanye West targeting his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, Kardashian's four sisters have unfollowed West on Instagram. The rapper has been screenshotting and sharing private texts from Kim and asked fans to shout 'Kimye forever' if they saw the couple on the street. He has been publicly expressing his desire to get back with the reality star post his spilt with Julia Fox. As per Elle magazine, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner unfollowed West shortly after Kim took the lead and removed him from her IG list. Their mother, Kris Jenner, still follows the rapper.

Before clearing up his Instagram handle, the Donda hitmaker shared a lengthy post stating that he will be taking accountability for sharing the 'jarring' posts on social media. The rapper also wrote that he released it was wrong to share Kim's private chats on the platform.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorce

In January 2021, CNN reported that Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye and cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the cause of divorce and agreed to joint custody of their four children. The duo was married for almost seven-year and share four kids-North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. Post their split it was confirmed that Kanye was dating model/actor Julia Fox while Kardashian started seeing SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Kanye has also filed a response to Kardashian's plea to declare her single amid their ongoing divorce. ET accessed the legal documents filed by Kanye asking the court to reject Kim's plea, it read, "Kim's motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment. Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set."

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian/AP