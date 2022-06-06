Kim Kardashian’s Son Spends Quality Time With His Mom's Beau Pete Davidson; See Pic

American socialite Kim Kardashian was recently the talk of the town after she opened up about her deepening relationship with her beau Pete Davidson on the latest episode of The Kardashians. Now, a picture of Kim's son Saint West (whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West) with the former SNL star, is currently doing rounds on social media. The adorable picture went viral online and fans have been gushing over Pete Davidson and praising him for spending one-on-one time with the 6-year-old.

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West and Pete Davidson spend time together

A picture of Saint West and Pete Davidson spending some quality time together has been making the rounds online. In the picture, Pete can be seen holding the 6-year-old's hand as they stepped out for lunch together. They were spotted by paparazzi and fans have been loving the erodable glimpses from their solo outing. This marks the first time Pete has been spotted with Saint West, without his girlfriend being with them.

Take a look at the pictures here -

Pete Davidson and Saint West in LA. pic.twitter.com/BokUW6QDXE — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) June 5, 2022

Pete Davidson and North West

In April 2022, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest child, North West was spotted with her mom's beau, Pete Davidson. The duo was seen taking a joy ride in a pink Moke car and turned around to smile for the cameras. The pictures took the internet by storm, as it marked the first time pictures of Pete with one of Kim's children surfaced online.

North West and Pete Davidson 👀 pic.twitter.com/5U4eQz8Zvx — Vitor 🖤 (@kimkimperio) April 6, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship

In the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed that she approached the SNL producer after her debut on the sketch show and asked for the comedian's number. As per Elle, Kim went on to mention that after she began to get close to the comedian, she learnt he was 'the best human being' she had met and described him as a 'humble and genuine' person.

Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian, Twitter/@ghstofdrws