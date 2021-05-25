Kim Kardashian's Former Staffers Sue Her Over Unpaid Wages And Workplace Violations

On Monday, May 24, a lawsuit was filed against reality TV star Kim Kardashian by her own staff members. As reported by Page Six, the lawsuit alleges that the 40-year-old was late to give her staff their paychecks and also ended up withholding 10 per cent of their wages for taxes. Furthermore, the group of seven staffers also complained that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian actor also refused to pay them overtime and sometimes even forced them to work without meal breaks.

Kim Kardashian's staff file lawsuit against her over unpaid wages & workplace violations

A representative of Kim Kardashian told the portal that the workers who filed the lawsuit were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by the billionaire to provide ongoing services. The spokesperson said that Kim is not included in any agreement made between the vendor and their workers. Hence, reportedly Kim isn’t responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made with the staff members.

The spokesperson claims that Kim Kardashian has never not paid a vendor for their services. She is hoping that the ongoing issues between the staffers and vendors can be ‘amicably’ resolved. A source close to Kim added that Kim does not have a history of not paying her bills on time.

The source added that Kim takes a lot of pride in paying people on time for their services. According to the source, the entire issue has nothing to do with Kim Kardashian and the staffers are suing the wrong person. They continue that the lawyer of the employees was clever enough to not mention Kim’s name in the statement or make any claim directly against her as he knew that the staffers did not directly work for him and were hired on a third-party basis.

