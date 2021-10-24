Kim Kardashian's Stalker Who Sent Her Diamond Ring, Plan B Pills Arrested Outside Her Home

The Kardashian family has always had an enthusiastic fan base, which has proven to be dangerous for them, as they receive unwanted visitors regularly. Kim Kardashian recently received a visit from a man who had earlier shipped her a package with an engagement ring and Plan B pills. The reality star has a restraining order against him, but that did not stop him from trespassing her gated community. The man was then arrested and has a felony stalking charge as per reports by TMZ

Kim Kardashian trespasser arrested

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was visited by Nicholas Costanza, the man against whom she has a restraining order. Reports state that police were called to the star's home in San Fernando Valley after security officials detained Costanza for trespassing. The reports also stated that the man had been threatening Kim's family and harassing her. However, the trespasser was arrested and charged with a felony stalking charge, as Kim already had a restraining order against him. TMZ also reported that Costanza did not manage to reach her home and was stopped in time. He is being held at $150,000 bail.

Nicholas Costanza's past history with Kim Kardashian

The trespasser had previously sent the star a disturbing package that consisted of a diamond engagement ring and Plan B pills. Security officials mentioned that this was not the first time the man was seen around Kim's home. The publication reported that the man first showed up at the house in February this year and then again a few weeks later and was there to pick her up for dinner.

Kim Kardashian was recently in the news after she made her debut on Saturday Night Live. Her performance on the comedy sketch show took fans by surprise and they lauded her for her performance. In Season 47 of the show, she took on the role of a judge and poked fun at her family as she played her sister, Kourtney. In the short clip posted by the show's official Twitter account, the announcer can be heard introducing Kim as he says, “Watch as she puts her judginess to good use to solve family problems.” The first scene in the sketch sees Kim, playing Kourtney addressing a fight between Kim, who is seen in the unique Met Gala outfit that took over the internet and Khloe.

Welcome to The People’s Kourt pic.twitter.com/yaG8is2kIX — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

(Image: Instagram/@kimkardashian)