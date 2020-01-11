Kim Kardashian's Stunning Outfits That We Wished We Had In Our Wardrobe

Reality star Kim Kardashian clearly manages to enchant her fans with all the amazing outfits. Fashion enthusiasts religiously follow the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for taking style and outfit cues from her. Even the paparazzi follows her everywhere to get a glimpse of her amazing fashion choices.

Here, we have compiled a list of some of her best outfits:

Times Kim Kardashian stole the limelight with her outfits

The images from the Christmas eve of Kim Kardashian West is a treat. Dressed in a ravishing brown off-shoulder, onion-pink tail antique Dior top, Kim sported a tight pony. The reality star looks stunning while posing in front of the camera. Kim's mother and grandmother were also seen at the party.

The star graced the MET Gala with a mind-blowing wet look, with shiny eye looks. She shared her looks on her Instagram page. Have a look:

The actor shared a photo of herself wearing heavy black eye makeup and a nude lip to promote her latest 90's influenced range of all matte products entitled "The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections." Kim also wore a black Versace leather jacket to complete the outfit.

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner dressed up stylishly for the Emmy Awards 2019. She looked stunning in a black dress. Kim chose to wear a skin-tight black velvet dress with a square neckline. The dress featured ruffles in the back and silver necklaces layered.

Promo Image credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

