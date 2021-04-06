Kim Kardashian's Team Reveals Why Khloe's Unedited Pic Was Taken-down; Read Details

An unedited photo of American model Khloe Kardashian, in a leopard print bikini, had been circulating after it was accidentally shared online without the KUWTK star's permission. And, now, the PR team of Kim Kardashian has commented on the incident while addressing how it happened. Interestingly, Kim Kardashian's team has proclaimed that the photo was posted on social media 'by mistake' by an assistant and due to Khloé not giving it a go-ahead, the family urged for it removed.

Khloe Kardashian's bikini photo taken down

In the first week of April 2021, a candid photo of Khloé Kardashian was leaked online that appeared to not have been tweaked or edited with the help of photo-enhancing software. And, the American model was reportedly not happy. The viral photo saw the Revenge Body star standing by a pool wearing a skimpy leopard print string bikini.

Addressing the same, Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian’s KKW Brands, told Page Six that the image that shows Khloe in a leopard print bikini with her hair in a ponytail is authentic. He further informed that several online pages have been asked to take down the snap as it was unauthorized. On the other hand, the Good American co-founder has yet to publicly comment on the viral bikini picture.

From the past few months, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality has come under fire from netizens for her changing looks. On March 16, the 36-year-old commented on jokes about her major transformation after a fan called out the "bulls–t" way she’s treated online. In the video, a TikTok user stuck up for Khloe and said her change of appearance from 2007 to 2021 is 'normal' as anyone could drastically change over more than a decade. "I don’t want anyone to kiss my ass. I’m not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence", the model has written in the comments section of the above video post.