Kim Kardashian's Unpaid Dues Row Spills Family Secrets As Old Staff's Tweets Resurface

After American celebrity Kim Kardashian's ex-staff member's charges, an old tweet by beauty journalist Jessica deFino, who worked on the now-defunct Kardashian-Jenner apps, is resurfacing on the internet. In a brief tweet, Jessica had spilt beans about what it was like working for the "exploitative" family. She had called out the billionaire family on Twitter for underpaying her while they were making billions. In a follow-up tweet, Jessica had added that it was an awful, exploitative policy that made sure "inexperienced and poorly" paid employees remained inexperienced and poorly paid.

I had to buy groceries at the 99 Cents Only Store when I worked as an editor on the Kardashian-Jenner Official Apps ❤️ and got reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️❤️ https://t.co/E4crddQo7i — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) June 30, 2020

Kim Kardashian sued by her staff

In Page Six's recent report, the gardening and maintenance staff of the reality star has filed a lawsuit, claiming that they did not receive itemised pay stubs for their labour and are seeking compensation for both unpaid wages and overtime owed. One of the defendants' claimed that when he raised some of these issues, Kim fired him. They even alleged that Kardashian had a 16-year-old staff member surpass the 48 weekly working hours allowed at the age. Though the 40-year-old model has not responded to the claims yet, a spokesperson for the Kardashians told Page Six that the issue has nothing to do with Kim.

The spokesperson told that the workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by the reality star to provide ongoing services. The spokesperson further added that Kim is not a party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff. Concluding the statement, they asserted that Kim has "never" not paid a vendor for their services and hopes that the issue can be resolved soon.

On the other hand, Daily Mail quoted Frank Kim, who is representing the group of ex-staff members. While explaining the lawsuit and the matter, Frank pointed that theft and other workplace violations are a widespread problem in Los Angeles. He added that his firm is currently investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of workers.

IMAGE: KIM KARDASHIAN IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.