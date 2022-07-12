Kim-Pete Relationship To Kylie's Baby Boy, Events To Look Forward In 'The Kardashians S2'

While it has been only less than a month since the first season of The Kardashians aired on Hulu, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is all set to bring some more drama to viewers' homes. Hulu recently unveiled the much-awaited second season of the reality TV show The Kardashians' teaser trailer along with its release date.

From Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship, Kourtney Kardashian's wedding shopping to Kylie Jenner's baby boy, the forthcoming season of the show is set to amaze fans on all fronts. While the show is still two months away from its release, here are the events that fans have to look forward to in its new season. The show will stream on Disney+ starting September 22.

Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson's relationship

The teaser begins with Kris Jenner announcing that her family is back with a new season of the show. As the clip moves forward, Kim Kardashian could be heard addressing her new relationship as she says, "Life is good. I have a new boyfriend" She further adds, "I'm just having a really good time." Fans have been waiting to watch Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship for a long time now. While Davidson's voice made a cameo in the Season 1 finale, he was seen being asked if he wanted to take a shower by Skims founder in the new teaser.

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot back in May 2022. As their wedding was one of the most talked-about events of the year, the new season of the show will see how Kourtney decided to wear a mini white lacy dress on her special day. The new season will also see Kourtney Kardashian going wedding dress shopping with her sisters.

Kylie Jenner makes a baby

Earlier this year, Kylie Jenner welcomed her baby boy with her partner Travis Scott. While she has not unveiled her baby boy's face ever since he was born, her son did make some cameos in a few videos and photos. In the second season of the show, Kylie Jenner's pos pregnancy period is expected to be telecasted as she says "I made a baby" in the show's teaser.

Kardashian-Jenner family faces legal trouble

The new season of The Kardashians will also cover the million-dollar defamation trial between, Kim, Khloe, Kris and Kylie and Rob Kardashian's ex-fiance Blac Chyna. Chyna sued the Kardashian-Jenner family for $100 million claiming that they influenced the cancellation of the TV show Rob & Chyna. However, the verdict was announced in the favour of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kris Jenner's health issues

The short clip also featured Kris Jenner undergoing some treatment. She could be heard lying on the hospital bed ahead of a medical procedure. Jenner further talks about not troubling her children with what seems to be a health scare.

