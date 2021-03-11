KIMI Cast To Have Jaime Camil Alongside Zoe Kravitz: Report

Jamie Camil, who is known for his role in Jane the Virgin and Broke, is all set to join the cast of KIMI. KIMI is Steven Soderbergh's upcoming film which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. The KIMI cast list also includes Zoë Kravitz. Get more details here

Jamie Camil all set to join the cast of KIMI

Jamie Camil is roped in to join the cast of KIMI along with Zoë Kravitz in Steven Soderbergh's upcoming film, according to a report by Deadline. The report also stated that the movie will focus on an agoraphobic tech operator, played by Zoe Kravitz, who finds recorded evidence of a brutal crime during an ordinary data stream review and tries telling it to the upper authorities of her company. She is met with opposition and bureaucracy and realizes that in order to solve the crime, she will have to get over her fear of open and crowded places by leaving her apartment.

KIMI will mark Steven Soderbergh's third collaboration with HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh's Let Them All Talk starring Meryl Streep was released on 10th December 2020 on HBO Max and his upcoming crime thriller No Sudden Move is also all set to release on the platform.

A quick look at Jaime Camil's movies

Jaime Camil had a successful career in the telenovela industry. He rose to fame by portraying the role of Don Fernando Mendiola in the hit telenovela La fea más bella (2006-07). He further gained recognition in the role of Rogelio De La Vega, as the biological father of Jane Villanueva and a telenovela star, in the series Jane the Virgin. Most recently, Jaime starred in the comedy series Broke and also became the first Latino lead in a comedy series. The actor also was the executive producer of the show. According to a report by Variety, the Broke actor is all set to collaborate with Jane the Virgin show creator Jennie Synder Urman and writer/comedian Al Magrigal to create a new single-camera comedy series Guerrillas which he will be the co-executive producer and also star in. Jaime has also lent his voice to various hit animated movies like The Secret Life of Pets, Coco and Hotel Transylvania 3. Some Of Jamie Camil's movies include Regresa, 200 Cards, Pulling Strings, Madness in the Method, Shoe: A Hero's Dream and Glass Jaw.