'Kim's Convenience' Season 5 Drops On Netflix, Netizens Are 'already Obsessed' Over It

Kim's Convenience on Netflix is one of the most popular Canadian sitcoms. The show enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. The show based on the Korean Canadian Kim family premiered in 2016 and went on to become a huge hit. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the fifth and final season of the show. The highly anticipated Kim's Convenience season 5 dropped on Netflix today and the fans are going gaga over it. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the recently released Kim's Convenience season 5 and how the fans have reacted to it.

Kim's Convenience season 5 premieres on Netflix

The show dropped all its 13 episodes on Netflix today on June 2, 2021. The latest season is one of Netflix's new releases that will be released in June. It is created by Ins Choi and Kevin White and follows the lives of the Korean Canadian Kim family from Toronto who runs a convenience store as they navigate their day-to-day lives. All the five seasons of this popular sitcom are now available for viewers on Netflix.

Over the years, it has earned praises from the audience and critics alike for its comic and authentic portrayal of immigrant families. Kim's Convenience cast features several talented actors like Paul Sun-Hung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Shang-Chi fame Simu Liu, Andrew Phung, Nicole Power, among others. As the show premiered today on Netflix, the audience has been sharing their excitement over the latest season. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Kim's Convenience season 5 release.

Netizens share their excitement for the latest season

Kim's Convenience season 5 is going to be the final season of the show. A lot of fans and even the Kim's Convenience cast had tried to get the series renewed for season 6 but they could not succeed in their attempt. A lot of people felt that this season turning out to be last is ‘gut wrenching’ but they are also thankful for all the good times. One of the fans shared her excitement and wrote, “So excited for this!! The show has been a source of comfort and warmth!” while another shared, “@SimuLiu Kim’s convenience just released on Netflix Japan, and I can’t be more excited to get home and watch it for the first time!” One such user shared, “I would have loved a season 6, but I found the finale quite satisfying.”

ok on episode 2 of kim's convenience and i'm already obsessed — IVOHÉ (@nightsonearth) June 2, 2021

The fact that it's over and like that is gut wrenching. I'm sorry for you but also thankful for the good times. — Yamazuya (@Yamazuya) June 2, 2021

thank you and the entire cast and crew for making such a great show. I wish it could have ended under better circumstances, but we are grateful for the heart and soul you poured into this. — RJ (@ResonantJustice) June 2, 2021

So excited for this!! The show has been a source of comfort and warmth! — Divyansha Dongre⁷ (@HeyItsDivyansha) June 2, 2021

aaahhh Kim's Convenience season 5 is now available on Netflix pic.twitter.com/Y9TNMjZlpI — jjk mantab™ (@lanafad) June 2, 2021

@SimuLiu Kim’s convenience just released on Netflix Japan, and I can’t be more excited to get home and watch it for the first time!#KimsConvenience #netflixjapan — Daniel (@Omni_Hug) June 2, 2021

Omo. Kim's Convenience latest season is released in Netflix dy. Bye people HAHAH — kqing (@kai_qingg) June 2, 2021

I would have loved a season 6, but I found the finale quite satisfying. Kim's Convenience is already Cnd TV royalty and one of my personal fave. — Florian François (@FeF_Florian) June 2, 2021

