'King Richard' Trailer Released: Will Smith To Play The Father Of Venus & Serena Williams

Warner Bros. Pictures recently unveiled the first trailer of its highly-anticipated sports drama titled King Richard. The film features Will Smith in the lead role and is based on the true story of Richard Williams, played by Smith. Will Smith took to his official Instagram handle and shared the trailer. He penned a long caption where he stated that he considers "one of the greatest honors" to celebrate Richard Williams' legacy.

King Richard's first trailer is unveiled!

The film is based on the inspirational journey of Richard Williams, and will show Will Smith essaying the role of the legends - Venus and Serena Williams' father. The two extraordinarily gifted athletes who changed Tennis forever were guided by Richard during their journey in the sport. Venus is portrayed by Saniyaa Sidney, while Demi Singleton plays Serena Williams.

Sharing the trailer of his upcoming sports flick, Will Smith wrote, "King Richard - Official Trailer. One of the greatest honors as an actor is to be able to celebrate someone’s legacy while they’re still here creating it. I’ve gotten to do it a few times in my career playing @ceoofhappyness and @muhammadali, and every time it’s a fulfilling and expansive experience beyond compare."

Smith added, "So now, I’m proud to show you all our first trailer for #KingRichard, the story of the man who introduced the world to @venuswilliams and @serenawilliams. The origin story for some REAL DEAL superheroes!!" "Thank You Venus, Serena, Isha, Lyndrea, Yetunde, Oracene and Richard for letting us share your story with the World! See y’all on Nov 19 in theaters and @hbomax!", the Bad Boys actor concluded in his post.

The film shows Richard Williams has a plan that takes Venus and Serena from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage. In the trailer, he can be seen telling his daughters, "This world ain’t never had no respect for Richard Williams. But they’re going to respect y’all." Helmed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, King Richards depicts the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and make an impact on the world.

The script of this film is written by Zach Baylin. Alongside Will Smith, the film also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, and Dylan McDermott. It is backed by Tim White and Trevor White under the Star Thrower Entertainment banner, and Will Smith under his Westbrook banner. Venus and Serena are serving as executive producers alongside their sister, Isha Price.

Other executive producers are James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd. The film will hit theatres in the US on November 19, 2021. The sports drama will also stream on HBO Max for 31 days post its theatrical release.

IMAGE: WILL SMITH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.