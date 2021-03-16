Kingsley Ben-Adir To Join The MCU With 'Secret Invasion' Series For Disney+

Secret Invasion is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar, currently being in development. It has Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury teaming up with Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos. Now, the show has got another actor on its team.

Secret Invasion casts Kingsley Ben-Adir in a pivotal role

Deadline has reported that One Night in Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir has been tapped to star in Secret Invasion. He will be playing a lead role, speculated to be that of the main villain. However, not confirmation on his character has been revealed yet. It will mark the actor’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Kingsley Ben-Adir is coming off his starring role as Malcolm X in One Night In Miami, the feature directorial debut of Regina King. His performance earned him immense praise from the viewers. He recently played former President of the United States, Barak Obama on Showtime’s The Comedy Rule. Popular Kingsley Ben-Adir movies are Trespass Against Us, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Commuter, and Noelle. His television credits include Peaky Blinders, Deep State, The OA, High Fidelity, and others.

Secret Invasion will reunite Nick Fury and Talos, the duo was first seen in Captain Marvel (2019) starring Brie Larson. In the movie, Skrulls were introduced in the MCU, planting the seeds for the upcoming series or movie. It then moved ahead in Spider-Man: Far From Home, when fans were surprised to see Talos and his wife Soren posing as Nick Fury and Maria Hill throughout the film. There are speculations that Fury went into the cosmos founding SWORD, a cosmic version of SHIELD. The company that played a major part in WandaVision.

The crossover event series will depict a “faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years,” much like the comics. Marvel Studios has announced Secret Invasion during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation. It will be a part of MCU Phase Four. Secret Invasion release date and other details are yet to be revealed. Fans are excited for the show as the Secret Invasion comic has been acclaimed by the readers.