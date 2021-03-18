Kirk Franklin's Statement On Continuing To Be A Dad To Kerroin Leaves The Internet Divided

16-time Grammy Award-winning songster Kirk Franklin recently made headlines after his estranged son Kerroin made his audio recording with his father public on social media. In the audio recording, the gospel singer could be heard hurling the N-word at Kerroin during an ugly family spat. Later, the 51-year-old, along with his wife Tammy Collins, appeared on the Tamron Hall Show and addressed the controversy by explaining his stance towards his eldest son.

Amid the controversy, Kirk says he will continue to answer Kerroin's calls

Kirk Franklin is seemingly trying to mend his relationship with his estranged son and producer Kerroin Franklin. On March 17, Kirk and wife Tammy had featured in an interview during the late hours to provide an explanation about the much-talked-about controversy. In the recording, the Imagine Me hitmaker can be heard saying, "I will break your neck (N-word). Don't ever disrespect me."

In his recent interview video with Tamron Hall on Wednesday night, Kirk Franklin revealed that he will continue being Kerrion's father and will also continue answering his phone calls. He said, "I'm not going to stop trying to help. He's my son, he's my firstborn, and I never want him to feel what I felt not having a father." He added, "So, even though it gets tense and tight when he calls from time to time I will answer his call even though I expect it to sometimes kinda derail. It's important for me to-- because what if that call is the call that things change?"

Netizens react to Kirk Franklin's family controversy

Soon after Kirk Frankin and Tammy Collins' interview surfaced on the internet, it divided social media into two groups. One user commented on the YouTube video writing, "Lame father. No excuse for dropping GD, using the N-word, threatening your own son etc. He's supposed to set the example, especially as a Christian. Abusers make excuses for losing their temper. Kirk is part of the problem. I think he needs anger management and to deal with his short-comings, pun intended."

On the other hand, another user wrote, "I'm glad Kirk was Man enough to apologize and address the issues what I wanna say is Kirk Franklin I love you to moon and back as a professional you did right thing as a parent I understand every parent as either went there or cussed before you're not alone I'd got my neck broke for talking to my parents like that I totally agree and understand it".

