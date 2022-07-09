Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Tie The Knot After Six Years Of Togetherness: Report

After a whirlwind romance of nearly six years, American actor Kirsten Dunst and her long-time boyfriend Jesse Plemons have finally taken their relationship a step ahead. The much-loved pair have recently tied the knot with each other in Jamaica. Reportedly, the couple was engaged over Golden Globes weekend in January 2017, however, they pushed back their wedding due to the birth of their two children and the pandemic also somehow caused a delay.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons tie the knot

As per the reports of Page Six, Kirsten Dunst's rep confirmed the news of her wedding with Jesse Plemons." I can just confirm they got married," the rep said. "No other details will be given," the rep added. Although the rep did not share any further details, it is reported that the couple exchanged vows last weekend in Jamaica's Ocho Rios.

More about Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst's relationship began in 2016 on the sets of Fargo where the two initially met. After a year and a half of their meeting, they started dating. It was in 2017 that the Spider-Man fame actor flaunted her engagement ring for the first time at the Palm Springs Film Festival and revealed her wedding plans with her partner. However, due to her pregnancy, the couple had to halt their marriage plans.

The duo welcomed their first child, Ennis Howard Plemons, in 2018, and they were blessed with their second child, James Robert, in September 2021. During an interaction with The New York Times, Dunst introduced her second child to the world. She said, "This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He's an angel, but he's a hungry angel. And a heavy angel."

In another interaction with the portal, Dunst opened up about Jesse Plemons. She said, "We were two people who worked very similarly, and it felt like a soulmate. I knew he would be in my life forever."

Image: Instagram@kirstendunst