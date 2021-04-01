Kirsten Dunst Expecting Second Child With Partner Jesse Plemons, Flaunts Baby Bump; See

Marie Antoinette star Kirsten Dunst shocked her fans after sporting a baby bump on the front page for W Magazine. Announcing the news in the most stylish way, Kirsten posted two pictures of the magazine cover. The actress had revealed her first pregnancy in a similar way and the recent gown worn by the actress is inspired by her look in 2018's pregnancy announcement. Check out Kirsten Dunst's Instagram post here!

Kirsten Dunst's baby bump

The 38-year-old actress took to her Instagram to reveal the news of her pregnancy with a second child. Kirsten Dunst will be welcoming her second child along with her partner Jesse Plemons as the couple is parents to Ennis Howard Plemons. Donned in the beautiful white gown, Kirsten Dunst's baby bump was on full display in the photo shot by Rodarte. Accompanying the Spider-man star, actress Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones also graced the covers for the director's issue for the glam magazine.

Netizens and celebrities react to Kirsten Dunst's pregnancy

Fans and celebrities alike could not keep their cool as they swooned over the actress and bombarded congratulatory wishes for the actress. One fan wrote that Kirsten was glowing in the pictures and congratulated the couple. Comments like 'beautiful' and 'pretty' were spammed throughout the comment section. One follower wrote that she got the pictures framed already while another compared her cover look to her role in Marie Antoinette.

W Magazine on Kirsten Dunst's pregnancy

The glam magazine posted the pictures of Kirsten's photoshoot on their official Instagram page and wrote a brief message in the caption. The actress had revealed her first pregnancy news in Rodarte's lookbook in 2018 and for the second time, Kirsten graced the covers of the glam magazine. The magazine revealed that the gown worn by Kirsten in the photoshoot, custom white lace dress for Rodarte's theme of ‘All Dressed Up With Nowhere to Go’, is similar to her dress in 2018 where she revealed her first pregnancy.

