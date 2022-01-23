Kirsten Dunst Joins Alex Garland’s New Film 'Civil War', Fans Call It 'absolute Dream'

Kirsten Dunst is set to star alongside Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Cailee Spaeny in the upcoming action film A24. This has been confirmed by the news outlet Variety. Kirsten herself took to her Instagram handle to announce the same and fans are excited to watch her in one of the highly-anticipated movies.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kirsten dropped an article by The Hollywood Reporter, with the title, "Kirsten Dunst to star in A24, Alex Garland Re-Team Civil War. The plot details of the film have not been revealed yet but it is set in a near-future America. The film has been directed by the filmmaker and writer Alex Garland, who has earlier worked with A24 for 2016's Ex Machina, bagging an Oscar for the best original screenplay.

Fans express excitement to watch Kirsten Dunst in A24

Well, fans are excited to see Kirsten in the film and this can be proved by the actor's comment section. A fan wrote, "Why is Kirsten Dunst not in everything? Too underrated. FAVORITE ACTRESS! been rewatching her entire filmography lately. Beautiful work", another fan commented, "That's an absolute dream match up! Can't wait to see the art you create together!". Other fans wrote, "Best news of the year! Kirsten + A24 = ❤️", "Huge congratulations!!!! 😍😍😍", "So excited to see you staring in a movie again😍😍", "Woohooo this is exciting news. With Alex being an insanely talented filmmaker particularly in sci-fi, I’m sure you’re gonna be brilliant in his new film. Congrats ❤️🙌", and more.

A24 will have a global release and is produced alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA and Gregory Goodman. DNA had earlier teamed up with Alex Garland for Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men.

Kirsten Dunst on work front

Kirsten Dunst was recently seen in the 2021 film The Power of the Dog, earning a SAG award nomination for her critically acclaimed performance as Rose Gordon. Dunst also received a Primetime Emmy nomination for her role as Peggy Blumquist in Fargo. Not only this, she has given wonderful performances in Interview With the Vampire, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Hidden Figures, Marie Antoinette, Melancholia, the Spider-Man franchise The Virgin Suicides, and more.

(Image: Instagram/@kirstendunst)