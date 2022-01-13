Kirsten Dunst Reveals Why She Hasn't Watched 'Spider-Man No Way Home' Yet; Read

As the SAG awards 2022 nominations recently revealed that Kirsten Dunst was nominated for her performance in her movie, The Power of the Dog, she was asked whether she watched the highly-loved movie, Spider-Man No Way Home. Kirsten Dunst then revealed how she hadn't watched the movie yet and apologised for the same.

Kirsten Dunst has been nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 under the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her performance in the recently released film, The Power of the Dog.

Spiderman's Mary Jane, Kirsten Dunst hasn't watched Spider-man No Way Home

According to People, Kirsten Dunst recently admitted that she hasn't watched the Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man No Way Home though she knew that her Spider-Man movie co-star, Tobey McGuire was a part of it. Apologising for not being able to watch the film, Kirsten Dunst stated, "I haven't. I'm sorry!" She also added how she was aware everyone was freaking out after watching the film and assured that she will soon be watching the movie. Adding to it, she also mentioned that she will be watching the movie with her son because he was starting to get into Spider-Man stuff. She further revealed that her son watches the kid version of the film and hoped that he will watch Spider-Man No Way Home with her.

"I know I have to. I know Tobey's in it and it's such a huge surprise and everyone's freaking out. I will. I'll eventually watch it. You know, I'll watch it with my son, because he's starting to get into Spider-Man stuff. There's, like, a little-kid version of Spider-Man that he watches, so maybe he'll watch it with me," she stated.

Kirsten Dunst also talked about how amazing it was for her to be a part of a cool legacy and added how it was really a special thing because the fans lived with these movies for so long and have grown up with it. She also stated how it was nice to see people wanting to go to movie theatres and watch something that really made their hearts happy. Furthermore, she also revealed how she was blown away by the response received from the fans and exclaimed that people really needed this at present more than anything else. While signing off, she even expressed her desire to reprise her role of Mary Jane if she was ever asked. She said, "Of course I would. Of course. I've been asked about that a few times. That's a no-brainer. That was a huge part of my career and my life."

Image: Instagram/@powerofthedogfilm