Kirsten Dunst Welcomed 2nd Child With Jesse Plemons 4 Months Ago, Opens Up On Her 'angel'

Kirsten Dunst expecting her second child might be a familiar fact for netizens, but it has now been revealed that she became a mother four months ago. The actor and her fiance, actor Jesse Plemons, welcomed their second child in May this year. The couple has named the child James Robert.

The news about the Spider-Man star was published in a New York Times profile this week.

Kristen called her younger child the 'newest guy' and the 'Big Kahuna'. Terming the little one as 'angel', a 'hungry angel.' She called him a 'heavy angel' referring to his weight, 18 pounds.

She also stated that she had been handling mommy duties all by herself since Jesse has been away shooting for Martin Scorsese's drama Killers of the Flower Moon.

She shared that she had not slept through the night, and had also developed an eye twitch. She termed the phase as being in a 'really special place.'

The news of the 39-year-old's pregnancy had surfaced in March after she flaunted her baby bump on a magazine cover. She was, however, spotted with a baby carrier in June.

The duo is also parents to a son, who was born in May 2018. They had named him Ennis.

Kristen and Jesse met each other while working in the second season of Fargo, where they played the role of a husband and wife. A year after the show, they fell in love. The couple then got engaged in 2017, but have not got married yet.

Kirsten had shared in a media interview before that they planned to get married eventually, in a small ceremony.

On the professional front, Kirsten is set to star in her first film after a gap of four years, a period in which she got engaged and welcomed two sons. She is one of the leads on The Power of the Dog.

The movie is gearing up for release on November 17 theatrically. The movie, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, among others, will then be streamed on Netflix from December 1.