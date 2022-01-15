Kirsten Dunst Willing To Return As Mary Jane In Spider-Man Films; Says 'It's Cool Legacy'

The Spider-man franchise is among one of the most loved films and it has continued to entertain its audience for nearly two decades. Kirsten Dunst was the first leading lady of the Spiderman films. She made her debut as Mary Jane Watson with 2002's Spider-Man. Her journey as MJ ended with the 2007's Spider-Man franchise following which, different actors have portrayed the lead actor's role. Recently, the Melancholia actress opened about reprising her role in the future spider-man films.

Kristen Dunst on returning to the Spider-man franchise

Kristen Dunst played Mary Jane, who is Peter Parker aka Spider-Man's girlfriend in Sam Raimi's film that starred Tobey Maguire as the lead. The actress expressed that she will be more than happy to return as Mary Jane in the spider-man films.

Recently in an interaction with the People's magazine, Kristen Dunst expressed that she is willing to return as MJ, see her response-

"Of course, I would. Of course. I've been asked about that a few times. That's a no-brainer. That was a huge part of my career and my life."

The actress further expressed her excitement for the film and added -

"It's such a cool legacy to be a part of, and to be the first one and be a Spider-Man fan"

Only time will tell whether we will get to see Kristen once again essaying the role of Mary Jane on-screen. She clearly seems willing, and Spider-Man: No Way Home has set an example for bringing back several characters from the past and so, there are chances of Kristen reprising her role.

Spiderman: No Way Home's massive success

Spider-Man: No Way Home starred Tom Holland as the main lead and it also brought back two actors from the past films- Tobey and Andrew Garfield. The film had a thunderous response at the box office and minted around $1.5 billion globally and emerged as one of the most successful films of 2021.

