Kirsten Dunst's Birthday: A List Of Romantic Films Of The 'Spider-Man' Actor

Kirsten Dunst is one of the renowned actors in Hollywood. She has worked in various movies and is popularly known for her role as Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man movie series. The actress is celebrating her 38th birthday today. As she turns a year older, we take a look at some of Kirsten Dunst's romantic movies.

ALSO READ | Kirsten Dunst's Most Memorable Performances You Should Not Miss

Kirsten Dunst's romantic films

Elizabethtown

The romantic film is directed and written by Cameron Crowe. Kirsten Dunst played the role of Claire Colburn in Elizabethtown. The cast of the Elizabethtown also included Orlando Bloom, Susan Sarandon, Alec Baldwin, and more.

You know what movie we don’t talk about enough and that I will go to my grave defending? ELIZABETHTOWN. pic.twitter.com/89gqWzpJlq — Carly Lane-Perry (@carlylane) October 1, 2019

Crazy/Beautiful

The movie was about two lovers who are in love with each other but due to some circumstances, they break up. The lead actors of the Crazy/Beautiful were Kirsten Dunst who played the role of Nicole Oakley and Jay Hernandez who played the role of Carlos Nunez. Crazy/Beautiful released on ‎June 29, 2001, and was directed by John Stockwell.

Kirsten Dunst and Taryn Manning in Crazy/Beautiful (2001) pic.twitter.com/aOeJolulIs — Frame Found (@framefound) September 25, 2019

ALSO READ | Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Want To Have More Children

Wimbledon

The plot of the movie was about Lizzie Bradbury and Peter Colt, two tennis players who fall in love with each other. Paul Bettany played the role of Peter Colt and Kirsten Dunst played the role of Lizzie Bradbury in the movie. The film was a hit and released on September 17, 2004.

ALSO READ | 'Spiderman 3' Might Bring In These Marvel Superheroes As Peter's Reinforcements

On this day in 2004 Wimbledon starring Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst smashed its way into UK cinemas 🎾 pic.twitter.com/xyE04tWgW4 — Working Title (@Working_Title) September 24, 2019

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind was marked as one of the best films of the 21st century. The movie was romantic along with being sci-fiction. The movie was about Joel and Clementine who fall in love with each other and are unaware that they had been in a relationship in the past as their memories are erased. The cast of the movie included Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, and other actors.

ALSO READ | These Kirsten Dunst Movies Are A Must Watch For All The 'Spider Man' Actor Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.