Kissing Booth 3: Is 'The Kissing Booth' Franchise Concluding With Its Third Part?

It's a big day for The Kissing Booth franchise fans as the much-awaited third instalment of the Joey King and Jacob Elordi starrer finally releases on Wednesday on Netflix. The Kissing Booth 3 will feature the leading couple as they traverse through the odds to stay together. The highly touted film debuted in 2018 and was enjoyed by fans with sprawling reviews. The third sequel of the movie will also heavily focus on Joel Courtney's character Lee, who is prominent in the previous films as he forces King's Elle to make a tough decision.

However, in a piece of sad news for the fans, the movie, based on Beth Reekles' novels of the same name, only has three parts and is unlikely to make a comeback with the franchise's culmination.

NO Kissing Booth 4 movie?

The third of The Kissing Booth novels from Reekles, called The Kissing Booth 3: One Last Time, suggests there's definitely not another one lined up in the franchise and truly would be the last time the fans will witness Elle, Noah and Lee, together. In Netflix's 2021 film preview, King confirmed that the third installation is where the story of the three main characters ends. "I love seeing an incredible story come to an end," King teased, as scenes from the film played in the background.

In a lineup to The Kissing Booth 3 premiere, the cast and makers of the film have shared adorable throwback photos and videos from the sets on their Instagram handles, calling the movie 'the end of an era'. Bidding adieu to the movie last month, Courtney left the fans emotional as he shared the most recent trailer on Instagram and told fans that this would be the final film in The Kissing Booth franchise. "I am SO excited for you all to see it," Courtney wrote.

Why could franchise be terminating?

One apparent reason for the conclusion of the beloved series is the simultaneous end of the novel it has been based on. The last novel in the trilogy will be released after the movie (so the ending of the screen edition won't be spoiled). So without material to read from for the script, the movie can end naturally and fans will not be able to witness Elle riding on the back of Noah's motorcycle ever again.

Apart from this, the tedious schedules also raised concerns about future scheduling conflicts, as many of the actors are busy with other projects. Jacob Elordi is caught up with HBO's Euphoria, while Joey King is currently filming Uglies for Netflix.

The Kissing Booth 3 streams on Netflix on August 11, and you surely won't want to miss this funny, heartwarming high school trilogy as it marks its end.

(Image Credit- The Kissing Booth/Instagram)

