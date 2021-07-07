Kissing Booth 3: Netizens React To The Upcoming Netflix Teen Romantic Film's Trailer

The OTT giant Netflix recently released the official trailer of the third instalment in the teen romantic film franchise The Kissing Booth. The Kissing Booth 3 is all set to hit the digital platform on August 11, 2021. As the film is one of the most anticipated films in the OTT platform, the social media platform Twitter is filled with netizens' reacting to the trailer. Here is how netizens are reacting to The Kissing Booth 3 trailer.

The social media platform Twitter is filled with fans of the Joey King starrer Kissing Booth 3. Fans of the franchise expressed their excitement after watching the third instalment's trailer. A fan tweeted, "The kissing booth 3 trailer is out and I can’t put into words my excitement", while another one wrote, "wait the kissing booth 3 looks so happy and cute. I’m so excited". A fan expressed her excitement about the release of the film and wrote, "Kissing booth 3 comes out next month and I’m pumped for the cheesy Netflix chick flick".

The kissing booth 3 trailer is out and I can’t put into words my excitement — Bailey Cooper (@BaileyCooperr) July 6, 2021

wait the kissing booth 3 looks so happy and cute. 🥺🥺🥺 i’m so excited — fairy nix! 🌻 (@strawbcrryfairy) July 6, 2021

Kissing booth 3 comes out next month and I’m pumped for the cheesy Netflix chick flick — Mads (@vineofficiant) July 7, 2021

I think I'm a little bit excited for kissing booth 3? Idk the trailer looks better compared to the 2nd one. I hated kissing booth 2. Well ik it's kinda meh but hear me out. Sometimes all you need is some clichés in your life. ✌️ — Shkrh (@sherashark) July 7, 2021

I'm pretty sure that I'll be obsessed with the kissing booth 3 ☺️☺️💖💖 — Lina (@Linahanwarr) July 6, 2021

I can’t wait to watch the kissing booth 3 🥲 — jennifer (@je_nss) July 7, 2021

Netizens' react to Taylor Zakhar Perez reprising his role as Marco

Taylor Zakhar Perez will reprise his role as Marco in the upcoming film. As per the trailer, Marco and Elle will become friends as they bump into each other at a restaurant. Twitter saw a separate fan base for Taylor Zakhar Perez's character Marco. After the OTT giant dropped the official trailer of The Kissing Booth 3, Taylor Zakhar Perez's fans are expressing their excitement via tweets. A fan asked the makers of the film to make Elle end up with Marco and wrote, "can kissing booth 3 not be like tatbib and make elle end up with marco PLS I WANT IT". Another fan shared the same thought and wrote, "NO OFFENSE BUT I LIKE MORE MARCO TO ELLE THAN NOAH COZ NOAH LIED. AND I HATE WHEN ELLE SUFFER FROM ANXIETY AND OVERTHINKING, YES MARCO FTW I NEED SEASON 3 LEGIT.". Several fans were thrilled to watch Perez reprise his role of Marco in the third instalment.

can kissing booth 3 not be like tatbib and make elle end up with marco PLS I WANT IT — helnik supremacy (@saintsturmhond) July 6, 2021

NO OFFENSE BUT I LIKE MORE MARCO TO ELLE THAN NOAH COZ NOAH LIED. AND I HATE WHEN ELLE SUFFER FROM ANXIETY AND OVERTHINKING, YES MARCO FTW I NEED SEASON 3 LEGIT.



THE KISSING BOOTH 2 pic.twitter.com/uFxwFftsfO — m (@merylbnn) July 24, 2020

Saw the trailer of Kissing Booth 3. Marco is back!!! 🥰🥰🥰 — Pam18 (@Pam00018) July 7, 2021

I just saw Marco and Elle in the Kissing Booth 3 trailer and I’m freaking out!!! Ahhh, yay. — MJ :) (@barchvina) July 7, 2021

My wish, that marco definitely going to win elle in kissing booth 3.#KissingBooth2 #KissingBooth3 pic.twitter.com/RGANzhH92H — ᴄʜɪɴɢᴄʜᴏɴɢ (@shrngnzls_) July 25, 2020

Oh wow so Marco will still be on the kissing booth 3 — jullie (@legendarley) July 7, 2021

