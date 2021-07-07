Last Updated:

Kissing Booth 3: Netizens React To The Upcoming Netflix Teen Romantic Film's Trailer

Netflix recently dropped the trailer of 'The Kissing Booth 3', which will release on August 11. Here is how netizens are reacting to the news

The OTT giant Netflix recently released the official trailer of the third instalment in the teen romantic film franchise The Kissing Booth. The Kissing Booth 3 is all set to hit the digital platform on August 11, 2021. As the film is one of the most anticipated films in the OTT platform,  the social media platform Twitter is filled with netizens' reacting to the trailer. Here is how netizens are reacting to The Kissing Booth 3 trailer.

Netizens react to Netflix's The Kissing Booth 3 trailer

The social media platform Twitter is filled with fans of the Joey King starrer Kissing Booth 3. Fans of the franchise expressed their excitement after watching the third instalment's trailer. A fan tweeted, "The kissing booth 3 trailer is out and I can’t put into words my excitement", while another one wrote, "wait the kissing booth 3 looks so happy and cute. I’m so excited". A fan expressed her excitement about the release of the film and wrote, "Kissing booth 3 comes out next month and I’m pumped for the cheesy Netflix chick flick".

Netizens' react to Taylor Zakhar Perez reprising his role as Marco

Taylor Zakhar Perez will reprise his role as Marco in the upcoming film. As per the trailer, Marco and Elle will become friends as they bump into each other at a restaurant. Twitter saw a separate fan base for Taylor Zakhar Perez's character Marco. After the OTT giant dropped the official trailer of The Kissing Booth 3, Taylor Zakhar Perez's fans are expressing their excitement via tweets. A fan asked the makers of the film to make Elle end up with Marco and wrote, "can kissing booth 3 not be like tatbib and make elle end up with marco PLS I WANT IT". Another fan shared the same thought and wrote, "NO OFFENSE BUT I LIKE MORE MARCO TO ELLE THAN NOAH COZ NOAH LIED. AND I HATE WHEN ELLE SUFFER FROM ANXIETY AND OVERTHINKING, YES MARCO FTW I NEED SEASON 3 LEGIT.". Several fans were thrilled to watch Perez reprise his role of Marco in the third instalment.

