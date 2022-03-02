'Kissing Booth' Star Joey King Gets Engaged To 'The Act' Producer Steven Piet; See Pics

The 'Kissing Booth' actor Joey King recently announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend Steven Piet. Steven was a co-executive producer on 'The Act', directing two of the season's episodes, "Free" and "Plan B". Apart from that, he is a writer and director of the film Uncle John, which was released in 2015. Joey took to her Instagram handle and showcased her engagement ring as she posted an adorable yet romantic picture with Piet.

Joey King pens a heartfelt note as she gets engaged to Steven Piet

She even penned a heartfelt note, which read, "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy." Stating that Piet's presence feels like a real home to her, she continued, "I never knew that a person's presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

A part of her caption read, "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it." The pictures shared by Joey is as romantic as the actor is. The post garnered comments from several celebrities with Sabrina Carpenter writing, "Still getting used to our open relationship but really happy for you guys", and Lauren Winzer commenting, Omggggg congratulations!!!! So happy for you, you deserve it all".

Steven Piet shares adorable pics with Joey

Sharing a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle, Steven wrote, "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together." Promising a lifetime of vulnerable conversations with Joey, he added, "A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter. You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed."

About the engagement ring

According to US Weekly, Joey King's massive engagement ring is designed by Brooklyn-based jewellery company Mociun. Olivia Landau, founder and CEO of The Clear Cut, told the outlet that the ring would approximately cost between $20,000 (Rs 15,16,100 INR) to $30,000 (Rs 22,74,300 INR).