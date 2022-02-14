Kit Harington Opens Up About Black Knight's Return To MCU, 'still Waiting For A Call'

The Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao released last year, introduced ten new superheroes. The movie also featured a star-studded cast and marked Game Of Thrones fame actor Kit Harington's MCU debut. Harington played the role of Dane Whitman in the movie and only in the second end credit of the movie was it revealed that Harington could continue in MCU as the superhero, Black Knight. The actor has opened up about his future projects as Black Knight and shared that he was still waiting for a call.

Kit Harington opens about his future in MCU

During most of his on-screen appearance, Kit Harington played the role of the boyfriend of Eternal Sersi (Gemma Chan). During the second credit of the Eternals, Dane receives a special sword, the Ebony Blade from the comics and a mysterious voice (Mahershala Ali's Blade) asks him if he is ready. Harington has opened up about his character's future in MCU and admitted that he himself wasn't aware.

During The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the actor said, "No, not that I know of. It sounds like a very political answer. It’s exciting for me. The last film, as anyone who all have seen, it kind of sets an idea up that I might go further, so I’m hoping. But I think whenever you’re answering questions about these things, people point at you and say ‘liar’ as if you know more than other people, I have no idea. I genuinely don’t. I’m waiting for a call on it at some point."

Official character poster for Kit Harington 's #DaneWhitman in #Eternals ❤️



Can't wait to see what's in store for his future in the #MCU pic.twitter.com/SGWZXW995o — Marvel Stans Telugu 🌘 (@Marvel_Stans) November 8, 2021

More about Eternals

Eternals stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, who praised its themes and visuals but criticized its screenplay, pacing, runtime, and character development.

Even though the movie received mixed reviews, it grossed over $401 million worldwide, becoming the tenth-highest-grossing film of 2021. The film's opening weekend earned $162 million globally, which was the second-largest worldwide opening weekend in the COVID pandemic for a Hollywood film.