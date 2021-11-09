Kit Harington Reveals He Is More Afraid Of Marvel's Secrecy Than HBO's GoT Security

Kit Harington who was recently seen in Marvel's movie Eternals weighed in on what is scarier, Marvel's secrecy regarding spoilers or HBO's security for its fantasy show Game of Thrones. Harington received widespread popularity for his portrayal of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Meanwhile, the actor made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut through the movie Eternals as he played the role of Dane Whitman.

Kit Harington on Marvel's secrecy vs HBO's Game of Thrones secrecy

As per ScreenRant, Kit Harington opened up about the secrecy that Marvel Studios demands during its projects. In an interview with THR, the actor was asked whether he finds the security of Marvel Studios or HBO's scarier. To which the actor said that "If we’re talking about security as in spoilers, I’m terrified of Marvel."

Over the years several actors who have been a part of MCU's movies have spoken about the strict rules of the studio to prevent any leaks. Earlier this year Emilia Clarke, who will soon be making her MCU debut in an undisclosed role said that she was already scared ahead of her debut. The actor said that the first person she ever spoke to from Marvel studios was their security team. Emilia said that she was convinced that there were undercover agents outside her house to prevent her from spilling any secrets about the upcoming show.

Earlier filmmaker Kevin Smith, during a conversation with the FatMan Beyond LIVE said that Marvel had 'secret police' to guard the secrets of MCU. He said, "There is a Marvel secret police who, when things are being discovered, not only sweat down the departments to find where the leaks sprang from, they also deal in subterfuge."

Meanwhile, Eternals was released earlier this month and received mixed reviews from critics, with praise centring on its themes and visuals, and criticism aimed at its runtime, and lack of character development. The movie helmed by Chloe Zhao stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.