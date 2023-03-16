Kit Harington Says Extrapolations Is Black Mirror Of Climate Change Show

Kit Harington opened up his upcoming show Extrapolations. He spoke about how the series is similar to the British anthology show Black Mirror, which presents dystopian storylines, weaving in how technology has an impact in our lives. The Game of Thrones star described the new series created by Scott Z Burns as Black Mirror of a climate change show.

Speaking about the show, Harington explained that there are thriller and horror elements in Extrapolations. He told The Hollywood Reporter that the show is supposed to "scare" the audience with its central theme of climate change. However, he noted that there is also a silver lining.

Harington said, “Scott always described this to me as a kind of Black Mirror of a climate change show, and I think it falls in that. There are thriller elements to it, there are horror elements to it and it should scare you, and it will scare you. But it’s also really thought-provoking.”

Scott Z Burns on seeking Adam McKay's help for Extrapolations

Extrapolations creator Scott Z Burns shared that he also spoke with Succession and Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay when the show was approved for production. McKay is known for his stance on climate change activism, as showcased in the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence starrer film Don’t Look Up . McKay told Burns that he hopes that someday climate change shows become their own genre, similar to legal shows or medical dramas.

The cast of Extrapolations

Extrapolations features cast from around the world. While Kit Harington reunites with his The Eternals co-star Gemma Chan in the show, other big names in the line-up include Meryl Streep, Tobey Maguire, Edward Norton, Sienna Miller, Diane Lane, David Schwimmer, Eiza González, Yara Shahidi, Daveed Diggs, Keri Russell, and Matthew Rhys. Indian actor Adarsh Gourav is also part of the Extrapolations cast.