Kit Harington Talks About Embracing 'new Fatherhood', Reveals What 'surprised' Him Most

Actor Kit Harington, recently, gave a rare insight into his life as a new father. He talked about the things that have surprised him the most about parenthood. During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Kit spoke about embracing his "new fatherhood" with his six-month-old child. In February this year, the actor welcomed his first child, a son, with his wife Rose Leslie.

Kit Harington opens up on embracing "new fatherhood"

During his appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor gave a sneak peek into his life as a new father. He said, "So much advice. Anyone who's a parent will know, you get so much advice leading up to it, and it's all useless." "It's all useless. It's stuff like, It's gonna be great, you're gonna love it, what a wonderful thing," the actor said to the host, Jimmy Fallon.

The 34-year-old explained, "No one tells you that essentially, at first anyway, what it is you get a new roommate just dumped into your life who you've not interviewed, who doesn't know any of your house rules, and then you fall in love with him so you can't kick him out." "That's basically parenting, I think."

Kit Harington told that the six-month-old baby boy "respects" Rose Leslie. The Pompeii actor demonstrated he will do "anything" to make his son laugh, even performing "a silly dance for him while listening to The Beatles." "In the future, I know he's gonna mock me about it, and I'll be like, 'It's your fault,'" he added in reference to his "dad dance."

People magazine reported that the actor also revealed what has surprised him the most about fatherhood. He said, "I think the thing that's surprised me most is, you know, they tell you but they don't, everyone goes, 'Look, it's big. What you're about to go through is big.'" He continued, "And you have no way of knowing that until it happens, they what surprises you is you go, 'Oh, this goes on forever!' You don't get a break from it. You're just like... every day I wake up and look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together."

Referring to his family, Kit stated, "You are now a unit, the three of you, that's a whole new dynamic you need to find, and pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, and how does that change you? It's a beautiful thing, it really is." Kit and Rose fell in love with each other on the sets of HBO's Games of Thrones in 2012. The star couple tied the knot in June 2018 in Scotland.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.