Kit Harington Birthday: Some Of The Actor's Most Memorable Performances

Kit Harington has been signed for the Marvel Universe’s phase two movie The Eternals. The superhero movie also stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and more. Kit is going to play the character of Dane Whitman aka Black Knight, a strong positive character, who becomes a part of an evil group to internally demolish them. Today, on December 26, is Kit Harington’s birthday and his fans are remembering his wondrous movies. Here is a list of movies that make him stand out as a Hollywood star-

The Death and Life of John F. Donovan

Released on December 13, 2019 in USA and September 10, 2018 in Canada, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan is a unique film based on the relationship between a star and his fan. Kit plays the character of a charming superstar who is facing troubles in his life. The movie revolves around the letter shared by the star and his young fan, and how it affects their life. Fans loved the distinct storyline and Harington’s incredible acting.

Also Read | Kit Harington birthday: When the actor appeared on television apart from Game of Thrones

Seventh Son

By playing the role of Mr. Bradley, The Game of Thrones star treated his well-wishers with a jaw-dropping performance. The movie is a fantasy drama that showcases life beyond reality. The Seventh Son rises to fight against the wrongdoers. This movie is still loved by many fantasy film lovers. It was released in the year 2014.

Also Read | Kit Harington birthday: Best scenes of the actor as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones

Pompeii

Pompeii is amongst the best movies chosen by the popular star. The birthday boy plays the lead role of Milo, who finds himself as a gladiator fighting with many strong warriors. The period fantasy drama is a love story where Milo has to fight against everyone to free his love interest from getting married to a corrupt and evil Roman Senator. This movie was released in the first half of 2014.

Also Read | GoT stars Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke to present at 2019 Emmy awards

Also Read | Kit Harington joins Marvel universe, here's what he'll do

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.