Kit Harington's 'Modern Love' Season 2 Will Release Mid-august

Kit Harington is all set to star in the American romantic comedy series Modern Love 2. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with many renowned actors including Susan Blackwell, Dominique Fishback, Tobias Menezes, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Isaac Powell among others. The first season saw Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Olivia Cooke, Dev Patel, Caitlin McGee, Andy Garcia, Andrew Scott, Ed Sheeran and many others in lead roles and gained the audience's attention who gave it a rating of 8 out of 10 stars on IMDb. On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience scored it 75%.

Back in October 2019, the show was renewed for a second season by Amazon Prime Video. So, when is Modern Love 2 releasing on the OTT platform? Here is the series' official release date.

Modern Love 2 release date

Modern Love 2 release date is finalised to be released on August 13, 2021, and will drop all eight episodes on the same day. The series' official Twitter handle announced the news to fans with a simple heart-shaped graphic containing the release date in orange and mint colours, on May 26, 2021. See Modern Love's tweet below.

New cast, new love stories, new season. Modern Love Season 2 premieres August 13th on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/PEJjjNm0Yc — Modern Love (@modernlovetv) May 26, 2021

Modern Love is based on The New York Times column of the same name. The series followed love in various forms from romantic, platonic, self-love, familial and more taking place in New York City. The series is written and helmed by John Carney.

Modern Love 2 cast

This season, Modern Love 2 star cast members will include Bohemian Rhapsody fame actor Lucy Boynton, Room 104's Zayn Pais, Corporate's Aparna Nancherla, God Friended Me's Telci Huynh, Gossip Girl's Zuzanna Szadkowski, Game Of Throne's Kit Harrington, Flack's Anna Paquin, Jagged Little Pill's Kathryn Gallagher and more. According to a report by Deadline, The Crown's Tobias Menzies and Ratched's Sophie Okonedo will also be a part of the series. The series will also be introducing a newcomer in the industry, Grace Edwards

While Carney has created the show, some of the episodes will be directed by different filmmakers. Black Monday's Andrew Rannells, Insecure's Marta Cunningham, Glow's Jesse Peretz and Brooklyn's John Crowley will each direct different episodes. Topside's Logan George and Celine Held will also be co-directing one of the episodes.

Image: Still from Modern Love 2

