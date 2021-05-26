'KKK 11': Shweta Tiwari Shares Glimpse Of Her And Mahekk Chahal’s Mood From Sets

The contestants that are a part of the eleventh and upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi have started filming for the show in Cape Town. Shweta Tiwari, who is one of the participants this season, recently took to her Instagram account and shared how she and Mahekk Chahal were feeling on the sets. Scroll further to take a peek at the video and know more updates about the actor.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari shares her & Mahekk Chahal’s mood from sets

Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, and shared a video with fellow contestant Mahekk Chahal. The video seemed to be captured as the participants got ready to shoot another sequence of the show and got dressed up for it. Shweta turned the camera towards Mahekk, who was in the middle of getting her hairstyle done and when the former asked her how she was feeling, Chahal replied that she felt, "Stunty". Shweta cut the video after she said, "Indeed, everyone around here is feeling stunty".

Shweta Tiwari shares BTS moments from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The actor has become good friends with Abhinav Shukla and has recently shared multiple pictures that were captured by him. Shukla, who holds interest in handling the camera, recently shot a funky video of Tiwari as she donned a green athleisure co-ordinate. She added for caption, “BTS with The most talented Guy on the sets @ashukla09 #kkk11 #DarrVsDare #CapeTown (mask off only for the shot)”.

In another post on her feed, on May 23, 2021, Shweta shared a picture with the bunch of the contestants and expressed how it felt to meet new friends. She penned, “The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul!”. The pictures included Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill and Anushka Sen, along with Tiwari. Apart from these, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Mahekk Chahal are also a part of the stunt-based reality show but weren’t seen in the pictures.

Image: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram

