'Knives Out 2' Adds Edward Norton Along With Daniel Craig To Its Cast

Released in 2019, Knives Out was a major success at the box office. Writer and director, Rian Johnson announced that he is working on a sequel with Daniel Craig, who was a part of the first movie. Netflix recently bought the rights for the film and ordered 2 new instalments. Now, a new actor has joined the upcoming murder mystery.

Edward Norton joins Knives Out 2 cast

Deadline has reported that Academy Award-nominee Edward Norton has been tapped to join the Knives Out sequel with Daniel Craig. There is currently no information on who the actor will be playing in the film. The project is expected to have an ensemble cast, like the first movie. Production is scheduled to commence in the next few months in Greece. Yesterday, Dave Bautista become the first actor to be attached to the fresh team.

Rian Johnson will take on his job as writer and director of the sequel. Daniel Craig will reprise private detective Benoit Blanc. He returns to solve another mystery that has several suspects. More actors will join the Knives Out 2 cast as it moves forward. Johnson also produces with his partner Ram Bergman. Currently, the makers have not fixed any Knives Out 2 release date.

Netflix acquired the rights for Knives Out 2 and 3 in a monumental deal of $450 million. Both the project have Rian Johnson attached as the director alongside Daniel Craig in the detective's role as he steps into a new franchise with his outing as James Bond soon coming to an end with No Time to Die. It is not clear whether the movies will arrive exclusively on the streaming platform or/and will also have a theatrical release.

Edward Norton agreeing to do Knives Out 2 hints at how good the script might be. The three times Oscar-nominee has appeared in acclaimed films like Primal Fear, American History X, Fight Club, Red Dragon, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), and more. In some of them, his character had a grey shade which hints that he could be the killer in the upcoming sequel. However, no confirmation is made yet.

