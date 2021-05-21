'Knives Out 2' Adds Kate Hudson To Star-studded Cast Of Netflix's Murder Mystery Sequel

Knives Out was a major success at the box office in 2019. Writer and director of the film Rian Johnson announced that he is working on a sequel with Daniel Craig, who was a part of the first movie. Netflix has bought the rights for the film and ordered 2 new instalments. The makers are moving with its casting and now another name has been added to the team.

Kate Hudson joins Knives Out 2 cast

According to Deadline, Golden Globe-winner Kate Hudson is the latest addition to Knives Out 2 cast lead by Daniel Craig. Currently, there is no information on who the actor will be playing in the movie. The project is expected to have an ensemble cast, like the first movie. Production is scheduled to commence in the next few months in Greece. Hudson joins the star-studded team of Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monae.

Rian Johnson will take on his job as writer and director of the sequel. Daniel Craig will reprise private detective Benoit Blanc. He returns to solve another mystery that has several suspects. More actors will join the Knives Out 2 cast as it moves forward. Johnson also produces with his partner Ram Bergman. Currently, the makers have not fixed any premiere date for the film.

Netflix acquired the rights for Knives Out 2 and 3 in a monumental deal of $450 million. Both the projects have Rian Johnson attached as the director alongside Daniel Craig in the detective's role as he steps into a new franchise with his outing as James Bond soon coming to an end with No Time to Die. It is not clear whether the movies will arrive exclusively on the streaming platform or/and will also have a theatrical release.

Kate Hudson received recognition for her performance as Penny Lane in Almost Famous, for which she earned a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, along with nominations at several events including the Academy Awards. She has appeared in movies like Gossip, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Nine, Mother's Day, Marshall, and others. Hudson's upcoming projects include Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon and Shriver.

IMAGE: KATEHUDSON INSTAGRAM

