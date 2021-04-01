Knives Out 2 And 3 Confirmed With Daniel Craig As Netflix Buys Sequels For $450 Million

Written and directed by Rian Johnson, Knives Out is a murder mystery film that has received audience appreciation and performed well at the Box Office in 2019. The ensemble movie was led by Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. A sequel was under development. Now, it is revealed that Knives Out will be getting two more films as Netflix buys the rights.

Knives Out sequels bought by Netflix for $450 million

Variety has revealed that Netflix has bought the rights for Knives Out sequels for a whopping $450 million. Now confirmed Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 will be follow-ups to the original whodunnit movie. Rian Johnson will return as the director with Daniel Craig taking on the role of the detective.

The first Knives Out was produced by Media Rights Capital. It was distributed worldwide by Lionsgate. Made on a budget of $40 million, the movie went on to make around $311 million at the global ticket windows. Rain Johnson earned an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. It became one of the best films of the year.

Knives Out sequels give Netflix a brand-new movie series as it faces more competition in the streaming space, especially in the international markets. New oppositions like Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max have emerged to challenge the dominance of Netflix, along with Amazon Prime Video, and others. The Knives Out sequel's price makes it one of the biggest deals ever made for the rights to a film series.

Many fans are excited to see Daniel Craig reprising private detective Benoit Blanc. It gives him a new venture to go into as he completes his five-film outing as James Bond with No Time to Die, which is scheduled to release in theatres later this year. Netflix might spend millions to popularize the movie more around the world. There could also be a hike in salary for Craig for second and third instalments, increasing the entire production budget. It is unclear if the Knives Out sequels will arrive exclusively on the streaming platform and will also have a theatrical release.

Knives Out plot follows the murder of an eccentric mystery writer in his house. His money-grabbing family finds itself under suspicion of the police with a private detective involved. The ensemble cast includes Christopher Plummer, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

