'Knives Out 2' Cast Gets A New Addition, Madelyn Cline Of 'Outer Banks' Joins The Ensemble

Daniel Craig's Knives Out 2 has yet again added a new cast member. After Edward Norton and Dave Bautista joining the cast of the Rian Johnson directorial is a starlet from the series Outer Banks. Knives Out 2 is the sequel to the 2019 hit mystery thriller film Knives Out.

Knives Out 2 cast gets a new addition

Daniel Craig starrer Knives Out is a popular film among the lovers of the mystery genre. The movie is now gearing for a sequel and Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Detective Benoit Blanc. The movie's rights were recently acquired by Netflix, and the OTT streaming giant is adding one popular cast member after another.

The news of Knives Out 2 cast begins with the addition of Dave Bautista, who was recently seen in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. Then came the addition of Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson and Edward Norton.

Now, according to Deadline, Madelyn Cline, who shot to fame as Sarah Cameron in the Netflix series Outer Banks will be joining the cast as well. Prior to Outer Banks, Madelyn Cline was also seen in a minor role in Netflix's Stranger Things. Her role in the film is yet unknown.

Not many details of the film are unveiled as of now, but one can be sure that it will once again feature a mystery surrounding the ensemble cast. Knives Out 2 release date is not announced yet and the filming will begin in Greece on June 28, 2021.

The movie will have two more instalments and the rights for the same were bought by Netflix for a whopping $400 Million. Rian Johnson will helm the writing and directing of the film once again. Ram Bergman, along with Johnson will also produce the sequel. The first Knives Out movie featured an ensemble cast consisting of Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, among others. The movie went on to receive nominations at the Golden Globes Awards as well as the Academy Awards in 2019.

(Image: Madelyn Cline's Instagram)

