'Knives Out 2': Dave Bautista Joins The Cast; Know All Details Here

Released in 2019, Knives Out turned out to be a success at the box office. Writer and director, Rian Johnson announced that he is working on a sequel with Daniel Craig, who starred in the first film. Netflix recently bought the rights for the film and ordered for 2 new instalments. Now, the first new actor has joined the upcoming sequel.

Dave Bautista joins Daniel Craig in Knives Out 2 cast

Deadline has reported that Dave Bautista is set to star in the Knives Out sequel with Daniel Craig. There is currently no information on who the actor will be playing the movie. The project is expected to have an ensemble cast, like the first film. Production is scheduled to begin in the next few months in Greece. It marks Bautista's second collaboration with Craig as the two actors have appeared in Spectre.

Rian Johnson will take on his job as writer and director of the sequel. Daniel Craig will reprise private detective Benoit Blanc. He returns to solve another mystery that has several suspects. More actors will join the Knives Out 2 cast as it moves forward. Johnson also produces with his partner Ram Bergman. Currently, the makers have not fixed any Knives Out 2 release date.

Netflix acquired the rights of Knives Out 2 and 3 in a monumental deal of $450 million. Both the project have Rian Johnson attached as the director alongside Daniel Craig in the detective's role as he steps into a new franchise with his outing as James Bond soon coming to an end with No Time to Die. It is not clear whether the movies will arrive exclusively on the streaming platform or/and will also have a theatrical release.

Dave Bautista seems to become the new regular for Netflix. He will soon be seen in the streamer's Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder. The movie has also spun a franchise with Bautista to appear in another project reprising his character. The actor also has Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Dune coming this year. He will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Drax, the destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Directed by James Gunn, the film is set to release in 2023.

IMAGE: DAVEBAUTISTA INSTAGRAM

