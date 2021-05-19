'Knives Out 2' Gets Leslie Odom Jr. Joining Daniel Craig In Sequel At Netflix

Knives Out was a major success at the box office in 2019. Writer and director, Rian Johnson announced that he is working on a sequel with Daniel Craig, who was a part of the first movie. Netflix has bought the rights for the film and ordered 2 new installments. The makers are moving with its casting and now another name has joined the team.

Knives Out 2 cast adds Leslie Odom Jr.

Deadline recently reported that the recent Academy Award-nominee Leslie Odom Jr. has signed on to be a part of the Knives Out sequel with Daniel Craig. Currently, there is no information on who the actor will be playing in the movie. The project is expected to have an ensemble cast, like the first movie. Production is scheduled to commence in the next few months in Greece. Odom Jr. joins the already star-studded team of Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, and Janelle Monae.

Rian Johnson will take on his job as writer and director of the sequel. Daniel Craig will reprise private detective Benoit Blanc. He returns to solve another mystery that has several suspects. More actors will join the Knives Out 2 cast as it moves forward. Johnson also produces with his partner Ram Bergman. Currently, the makers have not fixed any premiere date for the film.

Netflix acquired the rights for Knives Out 2 and 3 in a monumental deal of $450 million. Both the projects have Rian Johnson attached as the director alongside Daniel Craig in the detective's role as he steps into a new franchise with his outing as James Bond soon coming to an end with No Time to Die. It is not clear whether the movies will arrive exclusively on the streaming platform or/and will also have a theatrical release.

Leslie Odom Jr. gained recognition for his performance as Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical Hamilton. He has appeared in movies like Red Tails, Murder on the Orient Express, Only, and Harriet. His small-screen venture includes Vanished, Big Day, Smash, Central Park, Love in the Time of Corona, and more. Odom Jr. recently earned praises for his role as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, which got him nominated for an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, BAFTA Award, and others.

IMAGE: LESLIEODOMJR INSTAGRAM

