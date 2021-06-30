'Knives Out 2' Kickstarts Shoot In Greece; Director Rian Johnson Shares BTS With Fans

Knives Out 2, the highly anticipated sequel of the Oscar-nominated 2019 film, has officially started production in Greece. The film starring Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista, and Kathryn Hahn is currently being shot on the island of Spetses. The director of the film, Rian Johnson took to social media to announce beginning of the film’s shoot on the Greek island.

Knives Out 2 starts shoot in Greece

Filmmaker Rian Johnson is returning with the sequel of highly acclaimed film Knives Out. The director took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to mark day 1 of the shoot. Sharing a picture from the sets of Knives Out 2, the filmmaker tweeted:

Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores. pic.twitter.com/SUFptCpl3G — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 28, 2021

A bit about Knives Out and Knives Out 2 cast

Knives Out released in 2019, was a mystery film penned and helmed by Rian Johnson. The film followed a master detective investigating the death of the patriarch of a wealthy, dysfunctional family. Starring Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc, the film also featured Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

The sequel currently being shot in Greece will see Daniel Craig return as the detective. Knives Out 2 cast includes Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and Edward Norton in major roles. According to reports, Knives Out 2's filming in Greece is set to conclude by August. The rights of the film’s upcoming two instalments, Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3, have already been acquired by the online streaming platform Netflix. The record-breaking deal saw the films sell for a whopping amount around the $400 million mark.

On the professional front

Knives Out 2 will be the first time actors Daniel Craig, Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn will share the screen. On the work front, Daniel Craig is returning to the highly anticipated sequel while awaiting his latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. Actor Kathryn Hahn has come to the sets of the film after having successful outings as a voice actor for films like Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Kathryn Hahn's movies include Tomorrowland, Bad Moms, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista is currently awaiting the release of the Apple TV series, See season 2. Dave Bautista's movies currently in post-production include Thor: Love and Thunder and Dune.

