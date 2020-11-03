'Knock Knock' Alternate Ending Reveals Evan Ready For Spine-chilling Revenge

Knock Knock is an American erotic thriller starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role. Along with him, this 2015 released film also stars Lorenza Izzo and Ana De Armas. The film revolves around two girls who trap a married man in their game and end up seducing him and destroying his life. Recently, an alternate ending of Knock Knock was released. Find out how this alternate ending is a game-changer.

Knock Knock alternate ending explained

Knock Knock is a film that revolves around a fatal night involving a married man, named Evan Webber (Keanu Reeves) and two underage girls, Genesis (Lorenza Izzo) and Bel (Ana De Armas). One night, Evan is all along in his house. His wife, Karen, and his kids are out on a beach trip. Evan is stuck at home due to some prior commitments.

While he is at home, two girls, Genesis and Bel, knock on his door. They reveal that they are looking for an address to a party. Evan lets them in his house to use the internet and look for the address. But things take a turn for the worst when these girls start seducing him. Evan gives in and ends up having a threesome. This threesome turns into his worst nightmare as the girls start troubling him.

Evan convinces them and drops them back at their home. But the girls break-in at Evan’s house and vandalising his house. Bel rapes Evan and Genesis records the whole incident. They threaten to post the video online. Soon they even end up accidentally killing Karen’s colleague Louis at Evan’s place. They finally reveal that trapping Evan was part of a game that they play to ruin the homes of married men.

Alternate Ending of Knock Knock explained

But now an alternate ending of Knock Knock has surfaced online. This ending has been exclusively shared by Dread Central. This ending reportedly shows Evan seeking revenge on Genesis and Bel. When Genesis and Bel leave Evan’s place, they end up kidnapping his dog, Monkey. But Monkey’s collar has a GPS tracker. Thus Evan ends up tracing the girls. One of the girls even shouts, “Who’s there?”.

