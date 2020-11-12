Know Charley Pride's Net Worth As He Returns On Stage At CMA Awards 2020 For Duet

Charley Frank Pride, popularly known as Charley Pride, is a former baseball player, singer and guitarist. He rose to fame in the 1970s when he became the best-selling performer for RCA Records since Elvis Presley. He has recorded a slew of songs in his illustrious career and some of his numbers made it to the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Here's a quick look at Charley Pride's net worth.

Charley Pride's net worth

As per a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Charley Pride's net worth is Rs 300 crore ($40 Million). He was one of the very few African-American performers to find success in country music. Charley began playing the guitar when he was a teenager but left it briefly to pitch for the Memphis Red Sox in Negro American League baseball. However, he returned to music while playing baseball and managed to record songs at Sun Studios and launched his music career, stated the report.

Pride's debut studio album- Country was released in 1966. The release of his songs, The Snakes Crawl at Night, and Before I Met You created a stir amongst fans. Both the albums were very well-received by the audience. After this, he released another album, Just Between You and Me, that reportedly topped the country charts. His 47th album titled Music in My Heart was released in 2017.

On November 11, at the CMA Awards 2020 event, Charley Pride performed a heartfelt duet with Jimmie Allen. While Jimmie played his hit single- Best Shot, he also paid a tribute to the recipient of this year’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMAs. As reported by ABC11, Charley stated that he loves what he's getting and appreciates God for giving it to him like this from his voice. He then went on to talk about his roots and continued that he grew up in Mississippi and that he wouldn't be telling the truth if he said that he hadn't faced discrimination.

We couldn't be happier for Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Mr. Charley Pride. Watch the legend's acceptance speech! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/e7KykPNBMA — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 12, 2020

