Know Why Kim Kardashian's Daughter's Parody Account On Insta A Must-follow

The Kardashian-Jenner family is one of the most prominent names in the American entertainment, media and social industry. The family rose to global recognition over the years through their television series Keeping Up with The Kardashians. The Kardashian-Jenner family has always been as much under the microscope of media as it has gained popularity among their fans. Very popular on their Instagram profiles, they have also had a parody account made on them.

'@norisblackbook' has similar sense of humour & sarcasm as that of North West

As the Kardashian-Jenner family rose to its popularity, it also grabbed the attention of their fans & followers from across the whole world. The Kardashian-Jenner family members, each, have millions of followers on their Instagram accounts who love staying connected to the celebrities. Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account has 190 million followers alone. Similarly, there is one such account called ‘@norisblackbook’ on the platform. The account has been around on the internet for a couple of years now and never fails to give its followers a good laugh, as they always agree with, in the comments.

Even the bio carries similar essence

@norisblackbook on Instagram goes by the name of North West, who is Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West’s eldest daughter in real life. North has been popular for her intelligence and sarcasm & this North West parody account does not fail to portray a similar sense of humour via its posts. Even the bio says, ‘My mom's a superstar all from a home movie,’ referring to Kim’s popularity which originated from a show just based on their daily lives. ‘[parody...NOT THE REAL NORTH WEST],’ it adds, clarifying that it is indeed a parody account.

The North West parody account made fun of Reign's mohawk look

The North West parody account of Norisblackbook recently posted photos of one of North’s cousin brothers, Reign. In the photo, Reign is carrying off a mohawk haircut while posing on the stairs. In the caption, the account made fun of Reign’s new hairstyle from North’s perspective. It also added how Reign was not taking the much-needed resources North was providing him with. While some fans talked about Reign’s new haircut, others wrote how they thought the caption could apply to Reign’s father, Scott Disick, as well.

'@norisblackbook' says nobody can really afford North West's skincare routine

In another post, @norisblackbook posted a photo of North and talked about how her skincare was something nobody would really be able to afford. As North, it wrote that people always ask her about her skincare routine, esthetician, and her facial treatments. But as North would use her sarcasm, “And I'll tell you guys the same thing I told Larsa when she asked me if she too should get a ranch in Wyoming with 14 Friesian horses: ‘You will never be able to afford it, so stop asking,’” @norisblackbook added. This was amusing to the followers as always. ‘So, you’re saying you don’t use Auntie Kylie’s affordable line?’ one of them commented taking a dig at Kylie’s skincare line prices. Although North West does not have an official Instagram account, the little kid makes an appearance on many of her family member's social media, especially Kim Kardashian's Instagram.

