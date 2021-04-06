Kodak Black’s Net Worth, Controversies And Other Details About His Career

Kodak Black in an American rapper whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri. Throughout his career, he has given several hit albums and has also been involved in various controversies as well. Read more to find out about Kodak Black's net worth, his income, age and other details about his life here.

Kodak Black’s net worth

According to a report in Wealthy Gorilla, Kodak Black’s net worth is estimated to be $ 600 thousand. This when converted to INR, amounts to over Rs 4 crore, (Rs 4,40,64,150 to be precise). Kodak Black's age is 23 years.

Kodak Black’s income and career

Kodak Black his career in the music industry at the age of 12. He became a part of a rap group called Brutal Youngz, under the stage name J-Black. He later joined a local rap group called the Kolyons and in the year 2013, Kodak Black released his first mixtape Project Baby.

He then released several other songs like Hearth of the Projects and Institution. Back in October 2015, popular rapper Drake had posted a video of himself dancing to one of the songs by Kodak. This helped the new rapper gain popularity and fandom.

It has been observed that Kodak Black’s music is generally about previous and future criminal misdeeds. His music style is observed by his fans to be influenced by rappers like Boosie Badazz and Chief Keef.

Kodak Black Controversies

Kodak Black has been involved in quite a few controversies throughout his career. Back in January 2017, the rapper broadcast an Instagram Live video of himself in a Washington D.C. hotel room with several other men. In the live video, it was seen that a woman was performing oral sex on the men in the video.

Then in June 2017, Kodak Black wrote on Instagram that he preferred light-skinned women over dark-skinned women. He had also stated that light-skinned women are easier to break down while black women are “too gutter”. He further stated that he does not like his own skin complexion. His comments infuriated netizens and he was forced to delete his social media handles.

Back in April 2019, Kodak Black passed some controversial statements about Lauren London who was the girlfriend of late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Kodak had stated that he would “wait” for Lauren London to have relations with her and “give her a whole year” as she “might need a whole year to be crying and sh** for him”. He later issued an in-depth apology in 2020 for his statements.

Kodak Black was arrested in 2019 for weapons possession. He was sentenced to almost four years in federal prison. While incarcerated, he released his third studio album, Bill Israel.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image credits: AP News