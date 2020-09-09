'Kojak' & 'Knots Landing' Star Kevin Dobson Passes Away At The Age Of 77

On Sunday, September 6, American film and television actor Kevin Dobson, who is known for his performance in the CBS shows Kojak and Knots Landing, passed away. The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County announced Dobson’s death on Monday afternoon. The Army veteran served as former chairman of the San Joaquin County group. In the comments section of the post, many fans extended condolence for Kevin's family and remembered his notable works.

"Army Veteran, Veterans Rights Activist, Film and Television Actor Kevin Dobson has passed away. He was 77 Years Old. Condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace... March 18 1943-September 6 2020", read the Facebook post shared by The United Veterans Council of San Joaquin County.

Born on March 18, 1943, in Queens, New York, Dobson was a brakeman and conductor on the Long Island Railroad. He was also a semi-professional baseball player and served as an MP during the Vietnam era before stepping into the show business in the 1960s. Following a series of uncredited appearances on the daytime drama The Doctors (1969), Kevin also worked in Jane Fonda film, Klute, in 1971.

After working in several dramas, including The Mod Squad, Emergency! and Cannon, Dobson signed a deal with Universal Studios in 1972. The deal led to his five-season stint as Det. Bobby Crocker opposite Telly Savalas on Kojak, which ran from 1973 to 1978. Later, his next regularly scheduled role came on CBS with the detective drama Shannon. It aired for nine episodes in the 1981-82 TV season.

After Don Murray's exit from CBS’ Knots Landing in 1982, Dobson bagged the role of Marion Patrick “Mack” MacKenzie, the love interest, and eventual husband of Michele Lee as Karen MacKenzie. The late actor was a lead cast member of the soap opera until its cancellation in 1993 after 14 seasons. Interestingly, for his performance, he received five Soap Opera Digest Awards throughout his career. His repertoire also included shows such as The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, House of Lies, Hawaii Five-0 and Anger Management, among many others.

