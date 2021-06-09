Korean Filmmaker's Documentary On Saving Oceans, Shows How Aquatic Animals Suffer: Watch

On the occasion of World Oceans Day which was celebrated on June 8, famous underwater cinematographer Dong-Sik Kim treated fans with an amazing documentary displaying the wonderful aquatic world beneath Jeju Island. Kim has been credited for filming underwater life for 40 years. The documentary video has been released by electronics giant Samsung where he can be seen diving into the waters of Jeju and sharing his experience.

Korean Filmmaker shoots documentary on protecting oceans

In the video, he talks about his dream of portraying what is hidden beneath the waves in all its vividity. He showed dolphins suffering from infections such as oral cancer and flukes, The cinematographer calls for urgent attention to protect the sea from human destruction. Sea is important for human life. More than half of the oxygen we breathe in comes from the oceans that cover 70% of our blue planet, essentially giving it the blue colour. Not just that, from providing seafood, transportation medicines, oceans also make our planet more life-friendly, by regulating the earth’s climate and weather patterns and by transporting heat from equators to the poles.

Trying to document the life beneath the water bed, the filmmaker says that he wants to limit the disturbance caused by the hefty camera. In such a situation, a smartphone comes in handy. For professionals like Kim, taking smartphones underwater to film the beauty of the marine world does not seem foolish and ambitious anymore.

Meanwhile, this year’s theme for Oceans Day was ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods.’ The idea for World Oceans Day was initially introduced in 1992 during the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit. This concept was born out of a desire to honour the world's shared ocean and persons' personal connection to it. Because the ocean is home to the majority of the world's biodiversity, it is a major source of protein for over a billion people worldwide. The ocean is vital to the economy, with ocean-based sectors expected to employ 40 million people by 2030. Oceans are being used more than they can be replenished, with 90 percent of major fish populations disappearing and 50 percent of coral reefs devastated.

IMAGE: PIXABAY

