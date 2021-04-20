Korie And Willie Roberston Talk About Covid-19 Vaccine; Korie Says She Is Pro-vaccination

Duck Dynasty’s Korie and Willie Robertson, during their Facebook Watch talk show, opened about their thoughts on the COVID vaccine. The couple invited their neighbours as well as Dr Michael Ayers, a cardiologist who has been battling on the frontlines during the pandemic. Read more about Korie and William Robertson’s thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Korie and Willie Robertson talk about the COVID-19 vaccine

During their session for the new episode of their show, At Home With the Robertsons, the reality stars gathered together with friends from their community in Monroe, LA., to talk about COVID-19 vaccines with Dr Michael Ayers. William, who is already vaccinated, admitted that he was sceptical at first as he did not trust “these big companies”. But at the end of the day, he decided to get the vaccine. On the other hand, Korie raised her hand when asked who has not had the vaccine.

However, the reality star said she was 'pro-vaccination'. She further elaborated on the importance of the vaccination and said that if people don't get vaccinated the virus is going to continue, and it is going to start producing several variants because that's what viruses do. She continued that for people who are already vaccinated, the vaccines actually won't work on them anymore.

The duo also spoke about the various conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccination that was going around. Willie said that he personally did not pay attention to such things because he heard so many people speak about it and he just felt that it was not true at all.

Talking further about religion and vaccination, Korie said that as Christians and believers, they felt like the vaccine was 'not just about you and how it might affect you'. She added that it was about how it might affect the person sitting next to them, or the person that they see at church or wherever they are and also said that consideration was a big factor. Willie Robertson agreed with his wife and further added that the consideration comes from the heart of caring, like caring for their neighbours and loving their neighbours.

See at At Home With the Robertsons trailer here:

Source: Korie Robertson's Instagram