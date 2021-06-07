Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae Exude Best Friend Goals In New Post

Actor Kourtney Kardashian and television personality Addison Rae have become strong friends since early 2020. Recently, they both took to their social media accounts to share some snaps of themselves hanging out together in a park. The two best friends gave the internet some BFF goals by welcoming summers donning matching outfits.

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae welcomes summer in matching outfits

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae took to Instagram to share photos of their summer look. In the photo, both of them can be seen wearing matching outfits that consisted of a white crop top, denim shorts and black converse. Kourtney captioned the post and wrote, ‘almost summer’ whereas Addison shared the snaps and wrote, “You know what this means,” with an emoji of two girls dancing together. Have a look at the photos below.

Netizens showered immense love on the posts of both celebrities. Several users wrote that they love both of them whereas several others called their friendship ‘best friends goals’. Some users also showered love with emojis. Check out some of the comments below.

Recently, Addison Rae took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in which she can be seen wearing a necklace of Kourtney’s name. In the caption, she wrote, “Something new coming up to item beauty and I’m wearing it rn ! Can you guess what it is!” Kourtney Kardashian also commented on Addison Rae’s post and said, “It’s the KOURT choker for me.” Take a look at Addison Rae’s post below.

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae have been become firm friends despite having a long age gap. Addison Rae is twenty-one years old whereas Kourtney Kardashian is close to 41. According to a report by Metro, Addison revealed that Youtube David Dobrik introduced them as Kourtney's eldest son Mason Disick was a fan of Addison Rae's TikTok videos. On Addison Rae's birthday, Kourtney shared a video on her Instagram feed and wished her a happy birthday. In the video, both Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae can be seen having fun at each other's company. In the caption, Kourtney wrote, " Everyone wish a happy happy birthday to this angel @addsionrae ( A real friendship reel)." Check out the video below.

IMAGE: KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.