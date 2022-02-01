Kourtney Kardashian And Beau Travis Barker To Tie The Knot In Spring 2022? Read

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker often make heads turn with the pictures they upload with each other online, and the news of their engagement broke the internet. According to recent reports by US Weekly, the couple is currently gearing up to tie the knot and are busy preparing for their big day. An insider told the publication that the couple could be getting married as soon as spring 2022 and fans' excitement knows no bounds.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to tie the knot

A source told US Weekly that the famous couple's wedding 'would be 'some time this year', and could even be taking place this spring. They said, "It’s going to be some time this year and could even be as soon as this spring. They’re so ready to be husband and wife. They couldn’t be more in love." Fans are sure the wedding will be a royal affair as pictures of Kourtney's sisters Kim and Khloé's weddings did the rounds and left fans amazed.

Kourtney Kardashian often shares glimpses of her life with Travis on social media and also turned into his tattoo artists as she shared an adorable clip of the process. She could be seen with a tattoo pen in her hand tattooing her beau's forearm. She also gave fans a glimpse of the final work of art, as she flaunted the tattoo that read, "I love you". It is no secret that Travis has a number of tattoos, but this was not the first one he got with Kourtney in mind. He also has a tattoo of his fiance's lips on his biceps and his tattoo artist Scott Campbell took to Instagram to reveal a picture of it. The tattoo saw a Scorpian and the popular reality television star's lips. The caption read, "Scorpio season. On @travisbarker … Lips straight from the mouth of @kourtneykardash Congrats you two."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged in October 2021 as Travis popped the big question at a beach. The ambience included candles and several roses on the scenic beach and pictures of the duo enjoying their special moment surfaced online. Kourtney herself shared a picture from the proposal and wrote, "forever" as fans and celebrities poured in wishes for the happy couple.

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash