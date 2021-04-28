Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Continue To Display PDA On Social Media

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker never miss a chance to flaunt their love as the couple continues to display PDA on social media from their getaway trip to Utah’s Amangiri resort. On April 27, Kourtney posted a picture of herself in Travis Barker’s arms. Later, Barker also posted multiple pictures and clips from their vacation on his handle. Take a look below.

A look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s vacation pictures

Kourtney shared a picture in which the couple kissed while Travis held her in his arms in the middle of the desert. She wore a bikini whereas he wore black shorts and was shirtless. In her caption, she wrote, “Just Like Heaven.” In response, Barker dropped a comment saying, “EVERYTHING” with a black heart emoji. Take a look at their picture below and see how fans and followers reacted to it.

On the other hand, Travis took to his Instagram account and shared multiple pictures of their vacation. In one photo, Kourtney can be seen relaxing on a boat in the same bikini. He also shared a clip of a hiking excursion with Kardashian. She was seen walking over an iron suspension bridge hanging between a desert gorge. Travis walked behind her and said “I love you” to her, she turned and looked towards him with a loving smile. One other picture he shared was of the couple sharing a kiss on the bridge. Both were dressing in sporty clothes and wore helmets while walking on the bridge. In his caption, he wrote, “Anywhere with you.”



About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship

In January, a source told People that the two have been "friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic." Later, the couple made their relationship official with a hand-holding picture over Valentine's Day weekend. The source added that Travis often spoils Kourtney and gave her the most amazing, beautiful flower arrangement for her birthday. The source also revealed that Kourtney seems very happy with Travis and he is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. "You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her. Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life," said the source.

(Promo Image source: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Instagram)

